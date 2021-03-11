Sanskrit Day celebrated at DAV Public School, Pundri

Sanskrit Divas was celebrated at the school. Karma yajna was performed in the Brahmattva of Acharya Ravindra Kumar Shastri. After that students presented speeches of the Charan Geetika, Ish Vandana and Sanskrit drama. The winners were given prizes by the Principal. Sanskrit teacher Satyavan highlighted the importance of Sanskrit language and also asked questions to the children about Sanskrit Divas. The students also enacted a short play on the importance of the day. Principal Sadhana Bakshi extended greetings to everyone on the festival of Rakshabandhan.