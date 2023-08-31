‘Sanskrit Week’ at KV, Dharmsala Cantonment

‘Sanskrit Week’ was inaugurated in the school. The programme started with Saraswati Vandana and followed by the lighting of the lamp. TP Tarun, Librarian, explained the importance of Sanskrit language to the students by reciting shlokas. Jyoti Chauhan, TGT, Sanskrit, informed the students about different competitions to be organised under Sanskrit Week. Shloka recitation competition, quiz competition, poster-making competition, painting competition, Sanskrit song singing competition, etc, will be organised. Principal Pushpa Sharma, explained the excellence and supremacy of Sanskrit language to the students.