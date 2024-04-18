Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

The school celebrated Baisakhi marking the beginning of the 2024-25 academic session. The morning commenced with a special assembly, where students showcased their talents through songs and poetry, resonating with the spirit of Baisakhi. Speeches were delivered, highlighting the historical significance of Baisakhi and paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. In the primary wing of the school, young children, adorned in colourful Punjabi attire, participated in lively folk dances, including gidda and bhangra, infusing the atmosphere with happiness and celebration. Classes I and II enjoyed ‘Sharing is Caring’ activity while sharing their lunch with their friends. The presence of Sheetal Monga, along with Principal, Rachna Monga, added to the joy of the occasion as they appreciated the efforts of the students. A special attraction of the event was the meticulously crafted village fair, showcasing various aspects of Punjabi culture such as Punjabi rasoi, charkha, well, bangles shop, ‘sarso da saag’, ‘Bootey da ghar’, ‘Bantu malish wala’, government school, ‘bus adda’, ‘Jaggu halwai’, etc, enriched the cultural experience. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised the importance of drawing inspiration from the life of Dr BR Ambedkar and extended heartfelt greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

