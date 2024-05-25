Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Adampur

The school achieved success in the CBSE board exam results of classes XII and X of the session 2023-24. In Class XII, 262 students appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage is 99.2%. The top three positions are: Amandeep Kaur ( 96.2%)-commerce; Sukhpreet Kaur (95.2%)-commerce; Manjot Kaur Pamma (94.2%)-commerce; and Muskanpreet (94.2%)-commerce. As many as 28 students have scored more than 85% marks. The students of Class X have also showcased a remarkable execution of hard work with laudable 100% results in the examination. Total 199 students appeared for the examination. The top three positions are: Amritpal Singh (95.2%), Satvir Singh( 91%) and Sanjana Sharma (90.2 %). As many as 22 students have scored more than 80% marks in Class X.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE