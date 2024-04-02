Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Jalandhar

The academic prize distribution function was organised in the school auditorium. The event started with a ‘shabad’. Then the Principal presented bouquets to the chief guests, Sant Baba Manmohan Singh, Sant Baba Janak Singh and Jatinder Singh Minhas as a token of love. Other dignitaries, secretary Hardaman Singh, JS Minhas, NRI, eminent social worker, Dr Dharamjeet Singh Minhas, Vice-Chancellor, SBBSU, and Baljit Singh, Vice-Principal, were also present. Students performed different activities. Parents of students enjoyed the function and motivated the students with clapping. The chief guest distributed prizes to the students who excelled in academics and advised all students to work hard in life to get sure success. Jatinder Singh Minhas and Dr Dharamjeet Singh Minhas addressed the audience. The function concluded with a vote of thanks by the principal.

