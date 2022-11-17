Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala, Jalandhar

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School Under-19 (Girls and Boys) Volleyball Tournament was organised in the school under the guidance of Principal Ranjit Singh. Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Sant Baba Sarwan Singh was the chief guest. The ceremony started with a shabad and ardas and Sant Baba Sarwan Singh hoisted the flag. NCC cadets began march past and were followed by the teams. A total of 26 teams — 23 teams of boys and 3 teams of girls — from different schools participated in the event. Jobanjot Singh and Simratpreet Singh were the overall in-charges. The winners in the boys category were Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Mayor World School, DIPS School, St Soldier Divine School and Cambridge International School. The winners in the girls category were DIPS Public School. Secretary Hardaman Singh, Joginder Singh, Captain Sukhdev Singh, Amarjit Singh, Principal Ranjit Singh, Vice-Principal Baljit Singh, Sarbjit Kaur (coordinator) and all the staff members of school were present.