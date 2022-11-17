Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala, Jalandhar

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School Under-19 (Girls and Boys) Volleyball Tournament was organised in the school under the guidance of Principal Ranjit Singh. Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Sant Baba Sarwan Singh was the chief guest. The ceremony started with a shabad and ardas and Sant Baba Sarwan Singh hoisted the flag. NCC cadets began march past and were followed by the teams. A total of 26 teams — 23 teams of boys and 3 teams of girls — from different schools participated in the event. Jobanjot Singh and Simratpreet Singh were the overall in-charges. The winners in the boys category were Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Mayor World School, DIPS School, St Soldier Divine School and Cambridge International School. The winners in the girls category were DIPS Public School. Secretary Hardaman Singh, Joginder Singh, Captain Sukhdev Singh, Amarjit Singh, Principal Ranjit Singh, Vice-Principal Baljit Singh, Sarbjit Kaur (coordinator) and all the staff members of school were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...