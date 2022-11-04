Sant Baba Bhag Singh Int’l School, Khiala, Jalandhar

Principal of the school S. Ranjit Singh was awarded Dynamic Principal Award by the Federation of Private Schools, Chandigarh. The Federation had awarded a total of 106 principals. As many as 46 principals of these belonged to CBSE board schools, and 46 were of Punjab School Education Board and 14 from other boards. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University and Chairperson of Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School , Sant Baba Sarwan Singh feliciatated and gave his blessings to principal S.Ranjit Singh. Secretary S. Hardaman Singh, Committee Member S.Pritpal Singh, Vice Principal Baljit Singh and staff members were also present on the occasion.