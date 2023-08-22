Sant Ishar Singh Academy, Pehowa

A ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was taken out by students of the academy from Kisan Rest House to Kaithal Road. Block Education Officer, Pehowa, Virendra Garg was the chief guest and SHO, City Police Station, Kuldeep Singh was the special guest. Principal Ramesh Kumar Thakur, MD Kulwant Singh and teachers were also present. Slogans, posters and door-to-door visits by the students during the yatra inspired the residents to hoist the national flag at their homes. Malkit Singh, an alumnus of SIS Academy, was also present. Principal Ramesh Kumar Thakur welcomed all the guests and MD Kulwant Singh thanked them all.

#Kaithal