Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

A function to mark the 76th Independence Day was held at the school on August 13, 2022. The school building was decorated with tri-coloured buntings, flower pots and pictures of heroes of the freedom movement. The school started with a grand morning assembly that included a march-past organised by NCC cadets. Later, different clubs of the school presented dances, songs and a play. The Director Pawandeep Kaur apprised students of the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. This was followed by a speech by the Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu who appreciated the hardwork of the participants.