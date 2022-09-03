Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

The school secured second position in U-14 girls category in the Inter-School Volleyball Tournament, which was organised at Government School, Phase 3B1, Mohali. In U-19 girls category, the team performed well and will now represent Mohali in the district-level competitions. Teams from renowned schools of the city participated in the event and principals of the schools and senior coaches attended the event. Trophies were presented to the winning teams. Principal of the school Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated the winners and their coaches.
