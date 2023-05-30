Sapling plantation at JRSDAV Public School, Chabhal, TarnTaran

Hindi teacher Ranju initiated the activity of planting saplings and took a promise from students of the school that they would continue to do so throughout their life. She said one should be like a tree, which never stops giving even just before being cut. All students were involved in the activity. She said one should nurture plants to save life on the earth.
