SAPS students excel in CBSE meet

Students of Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi, stood second runner-up in the boys and girls Under-19 category in the CBSE XVI Cluster North Zone meet. Students from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana participated in kho-kho at Montessorie Cambridge Public School, Nupur, from December 1 to 4. At the same time, volleyball matches were held at Gyan Jyoti Public School in Sirsa, Haryana. Students of SAPS reached finals after defeating KIPS, Kasauli, in semi-finals. The team finished as runner-up and received trophy, medals and certificates. Both the teams represented Himachal Pradesh. Surinder Singh, Happy Kanwar and Jyoti Kishore accompanied the students. Director Col KJS. Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair congratulated winners.
