SAPS students win in kho-kho, volleyball

Students of Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi, won prizes in the CBSE XVI Cluster North Zone for the Under-19 category. Students from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana participated in kho-kho at Montessorie Cambridge Public School, Nurpur. Students of SAPS came second runners-up in boys and girls Under-19 category. Volleyball matches were held at Gyan Jyoti Public School in Sirsa, Haryana. Students of SAPS reached finals after defeating KIPS, Kasauli, in semi-finals. The team finished runners-up and received trophy, medals and merit certificates. Both the teams represented Himachal Pradesh. Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair congratulated all the winners.