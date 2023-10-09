Saraswati Paradise International Public School

On Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness drive was organised by the school. The activity was titled “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” to emphasise the importance of dedicating just one hour to make a significant difference. The event saw participation from students, teachers and volunteers from the local community. School Principal Mandeep Rana said the cleanliness drive was a testament to the power of collective action in achieving a cleaner and healthier community.