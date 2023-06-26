Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli, Shimla

The school organised an event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The event commenced with a morning assembly, wherein students and teachers gathered in the school playground. Physical Education teachers guided the students about various 'asanas' and breathing exercises. The celebration also included informative presentations on the history, benefits and philosophy of yoga. Students learned about the ancient origins of this practice and its relevance in today's fast-paced world. Principal Mandeep Rana said by embracing yoga, we enhance our physical well-being.