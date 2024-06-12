Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Shimla

The school celebrated World Environment Day with a series of exciting and thought-provoking activities. The purpose of the event was to instil a sense of environmental responsibility and awareness in the students, encouraging them to take proactive steps towards a greener future. Throughout the day, the talented students participated in poster making, essay writing and drawing competitions, classroom discussions and slogan writing on the theme of environment. Each activity was designed to spark creativity and critical thinking about environmental issues and solutions. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the students were truly inspiring. School Principal Mandeep Rana reminded the students about the ‘importance of our role in protecting our planet’. Director Himank Mittal encouraged students to continue their efforts in making a positive impact on the environment.

