Saraswati Paradise International School, Sanjauli

Budding actors of the school achieved a remarkable feat in Children’s Theatre Festival — Inter-School Hindi Drama Competition organised by the Keekli Charitable Trust at Gaiety Theatre. They faced stiff competition from fifteen prestigious schools from all around Shimla. The play, titled “Natti Ra Phera” was highly acclaimed and secured first place in four categories — the Best Adaptations category, Best Performance category, Best Director/s Award and the Best Costume award. Principal Mandeep Rana congratulated the parents, students and teachers for the outstanding achievement.
