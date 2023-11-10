Saraswati Paradise Int'l Public School, Sanjauli

The school organised the annual function of the Foundational School (Nursery to Class I) — Vibrant Visions. ADM (Protocol), Shimla, Jyoti Rana was the chief guest. The guests of honour were CB Mehta (retired Principal, Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli) and Ravinder Sharma, Law Officer, Samagra Shiksha, HP. Little angels gave tremendous performances which received an overwhelming applause from the audience. The students who excelled in various co-curricular activities were felicitated. Principal Mandeep Rana congratulated the winners and thanked Jyoti Rana for sparing her valuable time to grace the event.

#Shimla