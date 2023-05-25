Saraswati Paradise Int'l Public School, Sanjauli, Shimla

An Inter-House English & Hindi Debate Competition for classes X-XII was held in the school. The event was graced by the school Principal. The debate witnessed the participation of contestants from the four houses of the school. The students expressed their views on the topics. At the end of the competition, school Principal Mandeep Rana congratulated the winners and said debate competitions provided a platform for students to develop their critical thinking, public speaking and analytical skills. It not only boosted their confidence but also provided them with an opportunity to express their opinions and ideas in a structured and organised manner.