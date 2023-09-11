Saraswati Paradise Senior Secondary School, Sanjauli

School students achieved top positions in the ‘Bharat ko Jano’ final quiz competition held in Kalibari Hall. In the senior category, Mridul Sharma of Class X and Ridhima Khitta of Class XI secured the first position. In the junior category, Ojas Kashyap and Arshit Bhandari of Class VII secured the third position. School Principal Mandeep Rana extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners and their parents.

#Bharat