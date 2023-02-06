Saraswati Sr Sec School, Bilaspur (Yamuna Nagar)

The school organised a science competition, the main focus of which was on machine learning and technology. Students presented their projects according to their interest and skills. They made models of elevator, cooler, Newton's laws of motion, Volcano eruptions, respiratory system, etc. Principal Sube Singh Panjeta admired the works of participants. He announced that the competition would be organised every year in the school so that students take more interest and know the importance of new technology. Prizes were distributed to winners.
