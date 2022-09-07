Satluj Public School, Pkl

Geetanjali, a student of Class VI (Tulip) of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, won second prize and Dewanshi, Devam and Angel of Class VI (Rose) got silver medal at the District-Level in the North India Taekwondo Championship 2022 held in Chandigarh recently. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools said, “The entire Satluj family is proud of our Taekwondo maestros for their exemplary performance and wishes them the very best for their future endeavours.'