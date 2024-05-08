Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, celebrates Laughter Day

Students of classes V to VIII of the school celebrated Laughter Day. The day was all about sharing hilarious jokes and creating unforgettable memories with friends. Everyone joined in on the laughter extravaganza. There were joke competitions, funny face challenges, and even a laughter yoga session, led by teachers. Managing Director Reekrit Serai shared a special message with all students: “Laughter is not only good for the soul but also for building strong bonds with friends. Keep spreading joy and positivity wherever you go.”
