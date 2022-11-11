‘Path’ organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

‘Path’ of Japji Sahib was organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in the school. The Sikh prayer was chanted by ‘Pathi Sahib’. They came from Gurdwara Bhankarpur. Students from all the classes keenly heard the words and maintained the decorum of the spiritual environment peacefully. In the end ardaas was performed for the students, teachers and other members of the school and parshad was distributed. All the faculty members along with Chairman Gaurav Goel, Principal Suman Sharma and member of the school management Daizy Goel were present.