Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, celebrates birth anniversary of Tagore

The birth anniversary of Guru Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated at the school by the Tourism Club. Students of Class VII delved into the rich culture and heritage with Tagore’s masterpiece ‘Ekla Cholo’ sung in Hindi by talented young guides. The event beautifully honoured Tagore’s legacy and emphasised the profound impact of literature and culture.
