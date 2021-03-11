Satluj World School, Derabassi

The Independence Day celebrations at the school began with the flag hosting ceremony. Chairman of the school Gaurav Goel and Principal Suman Sharma hoisted the National flag. After this, the school choir presented the National Anthem. Principal greeted and wished the students on the occasion. Cultural activities were followed by speeches and poetry recitation. Students of different classes performed many dance performances and paid tributes to the freedom fighters. Students of Class IX presented a skit, highlighting the essence of Independence and the sacrifice of Shaheed Vikram Batra in Kargil. Chairman Gaurav Goel, Principal, Member of Board of Director Daizy Goel and senior teacher Renu Mehta honoured the teachers and students by giving prizes for their contribution in different fields.