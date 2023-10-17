Satluj World School, Derabassi, holds industrial visit

An educational industrial visit was organised for the students of Class IX and X by the school. The students visited HML (Hansa Metallics Ltd), Ladlu, along with the school coordinator and their teachers. The students were divided into two groups and escorted by HR official Shamsher Singh and Safety Inspector Sumit Kumar. They both explained the working process of the unit in detail and answered each and every question asked by students. The visit gave the children the chance to understand the procedure involved in the production of steel and also provided a great opportunity to learn practically through interaction. The children enjoyed their visit. School Principal Suman Sharma assured of such trips in future also.