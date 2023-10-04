Satlujians shine in Panchkula District Sports Championship

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, won the maximum number of positions in the District Sports Championship held in September 2023. In lawn tennis, the school’s teams of U-19 boys, U-17 boys and U-19 girls came first. The winning team members included Jaskirat Singh, Shouryaveer, Kartik, Avritansh Malhotra, Ansh Bidla, Abhayveer, Tanish Phogat, Tejas, Harshita, Ojaswani, Yogita Yadav, Kritika, Avdhi Malhotra, Srishti, Gaurangi, Saarthak Mehta, Yash and Bhavesh.

In badminton U-19 boys, the winners were: Aryaveer Singh, Rohan Datyal, Raman Kaushik, Akash Kumar and Parv Sudha. In badminton U-17 girls Prakriti, Rahi, Jaskirat Kaur and Hargun won.

In badminton U-19 girls, the third position was secured by Moinu Saikia, Aradhya and Namya.

In football U-19 girls, the winners were: Ritika Sharma, Anjali, Anandini, Jasmine, Supreet Kaur, Tanvi Bhranta, Apeksha, Anshita Faujdar, Himanshi Dhiman, Deepanjyot Kaur, Panaah and Mehak. In U-14 girls, the winners were: Kinjal Nangla, Kavya Bisht, Pavinoor, Komal, Adhira, Prisha, Vanshika, Komal, Angel, Avni Omak, Arusha, Dhreeti Dutta, Noorjot, Vrushti Mange and Avdhi Malhotra.

In cricket, the school’s teams of U-19 boys and U-14 boys won, while U-17 boys team came second. The U-19 boys team members were: Manan, Yuvraj, Aryan, Neeyam Gupta, Sidharth, Kartik, Digvijay, Vansh, Akash, Rizwan, Gautam, Vikramjeet Singh, Javed and Yatya. The U-14 boys team members were: Pranav Chauhan, Bhavesh, Jashan, Arav Bhatt, Mannan Pandey, Ranbeer Singh Huda, Ansh Kumar, Samarth Faujdar, Tanish Sharma, Atharv Saini, Satya Chaudhary, Parteek, Yajas and Aksh.

The U-17 boys team comprised Ansh, Jahan, Kavish, Aditya, Kavyansh, Aarnav, Bubnesh, Athrav, Abhinav, Somil, Ayush and Abhinav Jangra. The basketball U-17 boys team came third. The team included Aditiya, Mohammad Imaad, Ritvik Janeoo, Daksh Dhiman, Himanshu, Nikhil, Vansh, Jatin Walia, Aditya Aggarwal, Yojit, Shresth and Vansh Choudhary.

In chess, U-19 boys and U-14 girls were winners, while U-17 boys and U-14 boys came second. The teams’ members were: Omansh, Ishrit Gupta, Aditya Nehra, Aditya Singh, Shabad, Naren Gupta, Krishna, Aarav Jha, Aarav Lohan, Aarav Dhar, Sutej, Aditya Bakshi, Harshit Bose, Atharv Singh, Abhinav Lather, Devshri, Divyanshi Rohilla, Kaivin, Khushi Bansal, Riya Rao, Khushi Dhiman, Kashish Dhiman, Shreya Dhiman, Mannat Dhiman and Siddhi.

The prize winners are Omansh (Ist), Naren Gupta (Ist), Devshri (ISt), Krishna (IINd), Ishrit Gupta (IInd), Sutej (IInd), Divyanshi Rohilla (IInd) and Kashish Dhiman (IInd). In individual state, Naren Gupta came first and Krishna second.

