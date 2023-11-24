Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, stages Punjabi play

The school staged its annual Punjabi play “Mehakde Phul” at Tagore Theatre. The play is based on a story written by Pali Bhupinder and directed by Harjit Singh Masuta. Singing and live music was provided by Saupin’s Music Club. The play is a satire on the educational rat race in India and the pressures which impact parents and children. The programme also includes a Punjabi dance drama and a lively luddi and bhangra dance. The cast included more than 80 students from Class VI to X. Principal Surita Sharma congratulated the children and teachers on the wonderful performance.
