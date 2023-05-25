Saupin's School, Mohali, pupils take part in Tech Fest

Students of the school participated in the Tech Fest 2023 with 15 other schools in the tricity. Gaurav Kaushal of Class VIII A and Rudraveer Singh of Class VIII A won the first prize in "Robothon- Tug of war" Ravtej Singh of Class VI, Gaurav Kaushal of Class VIII and Amaan Hasnain of Class VI won the Second Prize in the "Robo Race".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN