Saupin's School, Mohali, pupils take part in Tech Fest

Students of the school participated in the Tech Fest 2023 with 15 other schools in the tricity. Gaurav Kaushal of Class VIII A and Rudraveer Singh of Class VIII A won the first prize in "Robothon- Tug of war" Ravtej Singh of Class VI, Gaurav Kaushal of Class VIII and Amaan Hasnain of Class VI won the Second Prize in the "Robo Race".