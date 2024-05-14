Saupin’s School, Panchkula, students bag medals in chess competition

The school grabbed several medals in different categories in a chess competition held at St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula. The event was organised by The Chess Association, Panchkula, in which prizes were given for both individual and team events. Saupinites grabbed the runners-up trophy in the U-13 girls’ team event. In the U-13 boys’ team event, the school’s two teams got medals for securing third and fourth position. In the individual category, Sidharth Bhargav won the second position and Atharv Aggarwal and Kavya secured the eighth position. In the U-15 individual girls’ category, Aahana, Nandini, Blossom, Srinika and Manya won bronze medals and in the individual boys’ category, Aaditya Bhargav won the gold medal and Daksh Arora won the bronze medal. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur motivated the young players to work hard for future events at the state level and national level as well.
