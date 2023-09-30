Saupin's School, Panchkula, students visit Udaipur

Students of the school embarked on an enriching educational journey as they set out on a school trip to the picturesque city of Udaipur. Under the guidance of dedicated teachers and school staff, students of Class VIII to X explored the historical, cultural and architectural wonders of Udaipur, often referred to as the ‘City of Lakes’ and ‘Venice of the East’. The trip aimed at providing students with a hands-on learning experience that goes beyond the confines of the classroom. During their visit, students explored iconic landmarks, such as the City Palace and the serene Lake Pichola. The trip also included educational activities and interactive sessions to enhance the learning experience.

