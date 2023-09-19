Saupin's School, Panchkula, wins chess championship

The school emerged victorious in the Under-14 category of the district-level chess championship. The competition was held at Saupin’s School, Panchkula. The bronze medallist boys’ team includes Aaditya Bhargav, Avishkaar Agnihotri, Atharv Aggarwal, Aarav Chadda, and Siddharth Bhargav. The silver medallist girls’ team includes Blossom Soni, Hemanya Sharma, Srinika Singh, Aahana Vadhera and Nandini Rastogi. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur encouraged the youth to come forward and play chess, as the game helps to improve concentration and decision-making abilities, thereby enhancing academic performance among children.

