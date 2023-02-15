Saupin's School, Pkl

The school bid a fond farewell to Class X students. The programme comprised speeches, dances and games, arranged by Class IX students. They entertained their seniors with foot-tapping music and dance performances. The Head boy and the Head Girl conveyed their message to their mentors through cards. A ramp walk by Class X students was the highlight of the event. Mr Saupins, Miss Saupins, Most Popular, Best Smile, and Well Dressed titles were conferred on students. The passing-out students expressed gratitude to the Principal and teachers for their support and guidance. Principal Raminder Pal Kaur advised the students to never compromise with their principles.
