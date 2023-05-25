Saupin's School, Pkl, shines in badminton tourney

Students of the school did well in the third Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament held at StXavier's School, Chandigarh. Dhavanya and Shauryaveer of Class IX secured second position in the under-16 singles category. In Doubles, Rahul and Nivedita with their collaborative effort were able to secure the second position. The students were awarded medals and trophies.The Principal, Raminder Pal Kaur, congratulated and motivated the students. She added.