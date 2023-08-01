Saupin's School, Sec 32 A, Chd

The school’s Junior Music Club band rocked the stage with its lively performance. The band entertained the parents with their rendering of “Monster” by Eminem, and “In the end and numb” by Linkin Park. Children showed their skills on flutes and melodica by playing soulful tunes and the national anthem. The parents thoroughly enjoyed the show and cheered the children along. The show was also aired live for the parents who could not attend the performance. Principal Surita Sharma applauded the efforts of the students and teachers.