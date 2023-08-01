Saupin's School, Sec 32 A, Chd

The school’s Junior Music Club band rocked the stage with its lively performance. The band entertained the parents with their rendering of “Monster” by Eminem, and “In the end and numb” by Linkin Park. Children showed their skills on flutes and melodica by playing soulful tunes and the national anthem. The parents thoroughly enjoyed the show and cheered the children along. The show was also aired live for the parents who could not attend the performance. Principal Surita Sharma applauded the efforts of the students and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder
A 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,680 in Delhi