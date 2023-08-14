Saupin’s School, Sector 32 A, Chandigarh

The school’s Annual Poetry Recitation Competition was conducted on August 8. The poet celebrated this year was TS Eliot, a highly distinguished poet, literary critic, dramatist and editor, who was the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature (1948). Children from across the Tricity participated in the event. Seerat Jritley from the school bagged the first position in the Category A. The second position was secured by Jaanvi from Carmel Convent School, while the third position was taken by Devishi from Sacred Heart School. In the Category B, Kinjal Mahajan from Strawberry Fields School bagged the first position. The second position went to Osheen Maleri from Carmel Convent School and the third position was taken by Prateek Singh from Saupin’s 32 and Aanya Jayath from Gurukul Global School. Saupin’s 32 secured the highest marks for the Best Overall Performance but being the host school, as per the custom they handed over the trophy to the next in line, Carmel Convent, Chandigarh.