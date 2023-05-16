Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula

The school organised an investiture ceremony marking the formation of a new senate. The ceremony started with a prayer song sung by the senior choir followed by the distribution of sashes and badges to all cabinet members. Students pledged to carry out their duties assigned to them with sincerity and efficiency. The school corridors were buzzed with enthusiasm and pride. Aarav Chadda of Class X was appointed the Head Boy and Agriya was appointed the Head Girl. Chinmay Gupta and Shaurya Veer were appointed the Sports Captains. Aanya and Satyam were appointed cultural secretaries. Aashriya Bhatnagar and Arshpreet Kaur were appointed discipline captains. Shristi and Divyansh Bansal were appointed school correspondents. The function concluded with our National Anthem. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the Senate members and added that the school council represents values of righteousness, responsibility, integrity and leadership.