Saupin's school students win trophies in yoga meet

Students of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, shine at the ASISC Regional Yoga Competition. Students bagged medals in different categories. The competition was held at St Xavier’s School, Chandigarh. In the U-17 girls’ category the school won the winner trophy and in the U-14 girls’ category the school came runners-up. In the individual category, Sheetal Rana and Vedika Chauhan got selected for nationals. Shristi grabbed silver medal in rhythmic yoga. It was really a proud moment for all. Principal Rani Poddar gave a pat on the back of all participants.