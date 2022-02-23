SC refuses to entertain plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes X, XII

New Delhi, Feb 23
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes X and XII to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year.
A Bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that such petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” all over.
“This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing,” said the Bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.
“Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs,” the bench observed.
The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes X and XII in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.
The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for Class X and Class XII from April 26.
