SC to hear on Wednesday plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes X, XII

PTI

New Delhi, Feb 22

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear tomorrow a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes X and XII to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year.

A Bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the Bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes X and XII in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for Class X and Class XII from April 26.