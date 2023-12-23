Scholars Public School, Rajpura, bags FAP Best School Award

The school got the Best School Award of the FAP National Awards 2023 not just for innovative practices for maintaining excellence in the field of education but also for cultural excellence. Principal Bharti was felicitated with FAP Golden Principal Award for her dynamic contribution in the field of education. The school’s two teachers Hanisha Sukheja, PGT, maths, and Shelja, PGT, English, received the FAP Best Teacher Award for their innovative teaching practices. Mamta Sinduria, TGT, English, got the FAP Best Teacher Award for her inspiring contribution in teaching English. Navpreet Kaur of Class X got the FAP State Champion Award for bagging second position in English Mega Olympiad 2023. Under the category of Group Song Competition, the school team clinched the second position and won FAP Cultural Excellence Award. Six young singers, Surbhi, Mannat, Harman Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Khush Preet Kaur and Ashmeet Kaur, won trophies and got certificates for their commendable performance. The school’s music instructor Navneet Kaur got the FAP Cultural Excellence Award for her contribution in the field of music. School Chairman TL Joshi and Director Sudesh Joshi on the behalf of whole management congratulated all the awardees and inspired them to keep on doing their best in the future as well.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajpura