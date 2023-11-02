School games conclude at Sainik School, Kunjpura

The week-long and the first All India Sainik Schools National Games concluded here with an exciting track event, the finals of relay races of 100x4 and 400x4 recently. The chief guest of the closing ceremony was the Chief Minister of the state of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. He was given a warm welcome and his cavalcade was escorted by enthusiastic Kunjeyeans mounted on horsebacks.

He was led first to the Sai Kunj or Memorial where he laid a wreath honouring the sacrifice of the brave Kunjeyan martyrs and then to the Sant Kumar Stadium where he inspected a Guard of Honour. He was formally welcomed by the Principal, Col Vijay Rana. To mark the closing of the festival, the chief guest formally declared the games closed and distributed medals to the First champions of the first All India Sainik Schools National Games.

In his closing address, the Chief Minister appreciated the performances of the finalists and spoke about the overall conduct and maintenance of the track, courts, grounds also praised the choice of professional officials to supervise and judge the events in a fair and unbiased manner.

He commended the participation and representation of the women force, "Nari Shakti" in the historic year when the Women's Reservation bill has been passed promising assurance of larger representation of the women, the driving force of any progressive society in decision making and chalking out National Policies.

#Manohar Lal Khattar