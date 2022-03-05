Ground Reality

School in Mullanpur Garibdas facing government apathy

Boundary wall damaged at various places

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, March 5

Munna Lal Puri Government Senior Secondary School, Mullanpur Garibdas, which was set up by NRI and Puri Foundation UK Chairman Nathu Ram Puri at a cost of Rs 3 crore and was handed over to the Punjab Government and Education Department nearly two decades ago, is facing government apathy.

The rooms of the sports stadium built for the convenience of the students of the school have been acquired by the police, while the school ground is being used as a community center by the local residents who install tents and other infrastructure to hold weddings and other functions there.

In a complaint submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Office and senior officials of the education department here today chairman of the Puri Development Trust and a social activist the Arvind Puri said that garbage could be seen littered all around the school and there was danger of spread of diseases due to the lack of proper drainage system. He said the boundary wall of the school was also damagedfallen at many places and the authorities concerned had not shown any interest in getting it repaired.

Arvind Puri said that in 2005 social activist Lala Lajpat Rai, Ludhiana, had donated Rs 10 lakh and out of this Rs 5 lakh were spent on the construction of a sports stadium, stage and two rooms. But the school ground was now being used by the local residents to hold marriage and other functions. He said there were about 900 children enrolled in the school. He demanded that attention should be paid to the development of this government school which is the pride of the area.

Jaswant Singh, Sarpanch of Mullanpur Garibdas said that the village hads seen development in the recent past with the funds provided by the government. He said due to non-receipt of any grant for the development of sewer passing near the school the people, especially the school students, were facing problems. On the rooms of the sports stadium being used by the police, he said who can fight with them (police). He said that after the formation of new government, steps would be taken to raise funds for this purpose.

The Principal of the school Gurjit Kaur Randhawa said the land of the sports stadium and school ground was still under the control of the Gram Panchayat and there was a dispute with the Gram Panchayat over the Shamlat land and the court had ordered stay in the matter. She said that due to this the school staff has to park their vehicles in the adjoining land.

