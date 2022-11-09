School teams play semifinal matches at KVS National Sports Meet

51st KVS National Sports Meet (Boys) reached the semi-final stage in LPU campus. The five-day long meet saw participation from teams from across the nation. Parallel competitions are being organised for four different games, including volleyball, kabaddi, basketball and handball. The first semi-final match of kabbadi will be played between the teams of Jammu and Delhi whereas in semifinal Gurugram and Mumbai will compete to seal their spot in finals. Sushil Kumar, Contingent Manager, KVS, Mr. Karambir Singh, Principal, K.V. No. 4, Dr. Palishah, Principal, K.V. Suranassi encouraged the participants to put the spirit of sportsmanship in action.