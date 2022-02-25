Schools in Delhi to do away with hybrid mode, to open from April 1: Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, Feb 25

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The Chief Minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

"Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.

The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations, including opening of schools and colleges. The schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode.