Schools in West Bengal to re-open from Feb 3 for classes VIII to XII

Kolkata, January 31

Considering the decreasing number of Covid cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that schools will resume from February 3. She also announced that the state government has decided to lift some restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"Schools will resume from February 3. Initially, we have asked school authorities to start classes from VIII to XII and we will open up the rest in phases. The education department will also take initiative to start classes from V to VII through the 'Parai school' programme," Banerjee said.

The Parai School (neighbourhood schools) is a programme initiated by the Bengal education department to start classes on open areas in the neighbourhood with the help of local teachers.

Apart from this colleges and universities in West Bengal have also been given the go-ahead to conduct physical classes starting February 3.

The state government is mulling a scheme for the students who score more than 60 per cent marks in graduation and post-graduation to start six-months internship in different government institutions.

"The students can go through these internship programmes for six months where they will be given a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. They will also get a certificate after successful completion of the internship," the chief minister said.IANS