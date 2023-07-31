Schools on Fridays in winters

One cozy morning,

We bundle ourselves and get set going,

Waiting for Mr driver.

Getting on bus with sleepy face,

Keeping the bags aside and,

Sleep in our arms, cozy beds.

Reaching the school,

Standing and sitting,

At startings and ending.

After recess,

After some mess,

Feeling a little lazy.

And last periods goes like this,

Listening to the ringing

bell, faces blooming,

Running to catch a seat.

Reaching the bus and sitting ideal,

Doesn’t feel good.

Dancing around and jumping,

Our home may come,

Don’t wanna go back.

Reaching home and eating,

Class and playing,

The day passes.

Going to bed sleepless,

Cause tomorrow is Saturday.

Think about this day,

And it finally arrived.

Toshani, IX B, Carmel Convent School, Sector IX B, Chandigarh