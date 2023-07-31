Schools on Fridays in winters

One cozy morning,
We bundle ourselves and get set going,
Waiting for Mr driver.
Getting on bus with sleepy face,
Keeping the bags aside and,
Sleep in our arms, cozy beds.
Reaching the school,
Standing and sitting,
At startings and ending.
After recess,
After some mess,
Feeling a little lazy.
And last periods goes like this,
Listening to the ringing
bell, faces blooming,
Running to catch a seat.
Reaching the bus and sitting ideal,
Doesn’t feel good.
Dancing around and jumping,
Our home may come,
Don’t wanna go back.
Reaching home and eating,
Class and playing,
The day passes.
Going to bed sleepless,
Cause tomorrow is Saturday.
Think about this day,
And it finally arrived.
Toshani, IX B, Carmel Convent School, Sector IX B, Chandigarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...