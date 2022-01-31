Schools to reopen in Madhya Pradesh from Feb 1

Bhopal, January 31
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to reopen schools, including residential ones, with 50 per cent capacity for students of classes I to XII from February 1 as the coronavirus situation appears to be stabilising in the state, officials said.
The decision was taken after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with medical experts over the prevailing coronavirus situation and the feasibility of reopening schools, they said.
The CM himself later tweeted about the government's decision.
“Discussions were held with medical experts on the issue of reopening schools. Accordingly, it has been decided to reopen schools for classes I to XII with 50 per cent attendance, including residential ones and hostels,” Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, the Madhya Pradesh government had on January 14 issued orders to shut schools for in-person learning for students of classes I to XII and also hostels till January 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions