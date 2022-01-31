Schools to reopen in Madhya Pradesh from Feb 1

PTI

Bhopal, January 31

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to reopen schools, including residential ones, with 50 per cent capacity for students of classes I to XII from February 1 as the coronavirus situation appears to be stabilising in the state, officials said.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with medical experts over the prevailing coronavirus situation and the feasibility of reopening schools, they said.

The CM himself later tweeted about the government's decision.

“Discussions were held with medical experts on the issue of reopening schools. Accordingly, it has been decided to reopen schools for classes I to XII with 50 per cent attendance, including residential ones and hostels,” Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, the Madhya Pradesh government had on January 14 issued orders to shut schools for in-person learning for students of classes I to XII and also hostels till January 31.