research

Science behind jets of plasma all over Sun's chromosphere unravelled

Science behind jets of plasma all over Sun's chromosphere unravelled

Image: iStock

New Delhi, March 4

Scientists have unravelled the science behind the jets of plasma, the fourth state of matter consisting of electrically-charged particles that occur just everywhere in the sun's chromosphere, which is the atmospheric layer just above the Sun's visible surface, latest research said.

These jets, or spicules, appear as thin grass-like plasma structures that constantly shoot up from the surface and are then brought down by gravity. The amount of energy and momentum that these spicules can carry is of fundamental interest in solar and plasma astrophysics. The processes, by which plasma is supplied to the solar wind, and the solar atmosphere is heated to a million degrees Celsius, still remain a puzzle.

Led by astronomers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, a team of interdisciplinary researchers from India and the UK have explained the origin of spicules on the Sun, using laboratory experiments as an analogy. They found that the physics underlying paint jets when excited on a speaker is analogous to the solar plasma jets, a Science and Technology Ministry statement said.

In trying to explore the underlying physics of spicule dynamics, the team turned to an an audio speaker. A bass speaker responds to excitation at low frequencies like the rumbling sounds heard in movies. When a liquid is placed above such a speaker and the music is turned on, the free surface of the liquid becomes unstable beyond a particular frequency and starts vibrating.

An example of "Faraday excitation" observed in nature is when droplets of water splashes on the back of a partially submerged male alligator during mating display. However, a fluid-like paint or shampoo will result in unbroken jets when excited on a speaker since its long polymer chains give it directionality.

The authors of the article realised that the physics underlying these paint jets must be analogous to the solar plasma jets, and then, asked what it would take to generate such jets in plasma?

Sahel Dey, from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), and the first author of the study, said: "The solar plasma can be imagined as threaded by magnetic field lines, much like the long chains in polymer solutions. This makes both the systems anisotropic, with properties varying with the direction in space." "Mathematically too, there exists an analogy in the treatment of stresses involved, though there are obvious differences as well," he added, as per the statement.

"Spurred by the visual similarity between the solar spicules and the jets of paint on the speaker, we investigated the roles of magnetic field on the Sun using state-of-the-art numerical simulations of the solar plasma. In parallel, we explored the role of polymer chains by using slow motion videography on Faraday waves in polymeric solutions," said Murthy O.V.S.N., co-author from the Azim Premji University, where the laboratory experiments were conducted.

The scientists found that the jets are kept intact against instabilities by the magnetic field in the Sun, and by the polymer chains in the polymeric solution respectively. The research has been published on Thursday in the journal Nature Physics.

The scientists elaborated that the plasma right below the visible solar surface (photosphere) is perpetually in a state of convection, much like boiling water in a vessel heated at the bottom. This is ultimately powered by the nuclear energy released in the hot-dense core. The convection serves almost periodic but strong kicks to the plasma in the solar chromosphere, the shallow semi-transparent layer right above the visible solar disk. The chromosphere is 500 times lighter than the plasma in the photosphere. Therefore, these strong kicks from the bottom, not unlike alligator bellowing, shoot the chromospheric plasma outward at ultrasonic speeds in the form of thin columns or spicules.

Spicules come in all sizes and speeds. The existing consensus in the solar community has been that the physics behind the short spicules is different from that of taller and faster spicules.

The study challenges this widespread belief to show that solar convection can by itself form all kinds of jets - short as well as tall. "The simulations were able to reproduce a forest of jets because they explored a more realistic range of parameters than earlier studies," said Piyali Chatterjee, the corresponding author and lead investigator from IIA. The team members used three different supercomputers, all from India, including a National Supercomputing Mission facility at JNCASR (Bengaluru) to run their massively parallel scientific code.

IIA Director, Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, said: "This novel coming together of solar astronomers and condensed matter experimentalists was able to reveal the underlying cause of the poorly understood solar spicules. The power of unifying physics that connects physically disparate phenomena will prove to be the driving force of much more interdisciplinary collaboration." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Joe Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

2
World

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: 1,000 Indians still stranded in Ukraine, says MEA

3
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP SS Saini in all future cases

4
World

US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

6
Nation

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

7
Himachal

Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur promises 30,000 news jobs, says state's debt remains point of worry

8
Nation

Naveen's death: BJP MLA's 'dead body takes more space' remarks leave Congress fuming over rival's 'cruelty'

9
World

'Will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl', Ukraine warns Russia on nuclear-plant attack

10
World

56 killed, 200 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Suspected heart attack, says report; Sachin Tendulkar, Sir V...

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: 1,000 Indians still stranded in Ukraine, says MEA

Primary focus on evacuating Indians from conflict zones in e...

India abstains on UNHRC resolution to investigate human rights violations, crimes in Russia-Ukraine war

India abstains on UNHRC resolution to investigate human rights violations, crimes in Russia-Ukraine war

The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two agai...

Gen SF Rodrigues (retd) passes away

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

Gen Rodrigues was born in Bombay in 1933

30 people killed, over 50 injured in mosque blast during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

56 killed, 200 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

Rescue official says the blast occurred at Jamia mosque in Q...

Cities

View All

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Amritsar jail inmate’s death: Fellow inmates claim innocence

Tarn Taran: Man held for killing 5-month-old daughter

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Congress counts on 'Majha brigade'

Decomposed, dog-bitten body case: Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Farmers protest delay in aid

Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

India 357/6 at stumps on Day 1 in first Test against Sri Lanka; Kohli falls on 45 in 100th Test

Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

48 soldiers, 24 units felicitated at Western Command investiture ceremony

Chandigarh: Cheating case accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Ukraine crisis: Finally, they satiate hunger with noodles after three long days

Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

Jalandhar: BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

311 recruits pass out as constables

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth ~ 1.39L

Ludhiana: 9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39 lakh

Ludhiana: Ex-govt employee alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud by private bank staff

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff